Federal Ombudsman For Action On Public Complaints In 60 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman for action on public complaints in 60 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday directed all the regional offices to take action on public complaints within 60 days of the receiving.

In a statement issued here, he said that Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad was receiving hundreds of complaints daily against federal departments which need immediate disposal of the cases with remedy to the complainants.

He said the Federal Ombudsman was established to provide justice to the people regarding mismanagement in the federal departments, adding that there was no fee or charges for filing or pursuing case with the ombudsman.

He said that people could file their complaint on a blank sheet of paper. "Apart from this, for the convenience of the public, there is an online complaint facility that allows people to file complaints from their homes or workplaces and they would receive an SMS in response." He further informed that complaints could also be filed through the mobile app or by dialing Federal Ombudsman number, 1055.

