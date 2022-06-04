UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman For Economising On Fuel Consumption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman for economising on fuel consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Saturday has taken measures to economise on fuel consumption by utilising online facility.

In order to economise on fuel, the Federal Ombudsman has issued instructions to all the investigating and implementation officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, both at Head Office and 14 Regional Offices throughout the country.

For the purpose of holding hearings, they should contact the complainants on whatsapp, etc. to prevent not only the wastage of their time and money in coming to the Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib on public transport but also to save energy.

Earlier, the Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib had also introduced a mobile app in the year 2019 and revamped its website for the purpose of lodging online complaints by the general public.

Consequently, 42,237 complaints were lodged online during the preceding year whereas 55,758 complaints have so far been filed online this year with a monthly average of 11,152.

These measures have led to considerable savings on fuel consumption in Pakistan and are in line with the government's recent efforts to cut on fuel consumption.

