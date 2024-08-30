Federal Ombudsman For Improving Quality Of Investigation, Ensuring Implementation
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Friday emphasized on improving the quality of investigation of public complaints and further enhancing the ratio of implementation on decided cases so that maximum complainant satisfaction could be achieved.
He was presiding over a meeting held here at Karachi to review performance of ombudsman’s regional offices at Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas and deliberate on issues being faced by the regional offices.
The meeting was attended by Senior Advisor and In-charge FOS regional office Karachi Syed Anwar Haider, Advisor In charge Regional Office Hyderabad Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Associate Advisor In charge RO Mirpurkhas and other senior officials.
Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, speaking at the occasion, said that federal ombudsman secretariat received over 160,000 public complaints in the year 2023 and most of the complaints were investigated and decided within the stipulated time frame of 60 days. The ratio of implementation on decisions and directives has remained above 85 percent, he added.
“In the current year, the number of public complaints filed with the ombudsman secretariat is expected to cross 200,000 and we are determined to maintain the growth momentum while focusing on consolidation and quality,” he emphasized.
The ombudsman urged the advisors and other officials to ensure thorough investigation of received complaints, monitor the implementation status and get feedback from the complainants so that maximum possible satisfaction of the aggrieved public could be achieved.
The federal ombudsman expressed satisfaction on overall performance of Karachi and Mirpurkhas regional offices and directed Hyderabad office to further improve their performance while identifying the areas requiring further improvement.
Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, while talking to APP, informed that federal ombudsman secretariat has witnessed a significant growth in number of lodged complaints and we are determined to gear up the investigation process and enhancing the implementation ratio above 90 percent.
The federal ombudsman informed that he had meetings scheduled with Insurance Ombudsman and Banking Ombudsman during his ongoing visit of Karachi in which issues related to public service, reforms, and resolution of public complaints in swift and better manner will be discussed.
He identified non-availability of budget and heavy work load on public sector entities as the major constraints in implementing the decision particularly in cases of non-payment of pension and other receivables. Some entities also resort to challenge the ombudsman’s decision into the higher courts that results into inordinate delays in implementation, he added.
Ejaz Qureshi also appreciated role of media in imparting awareness about the federal ombudsman and highlighting the issues of public.
Recent Stories
AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests21 minutes ago
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik25 minutes ago
-
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan27 minutes ago
-
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provisions section 18225 minutes ago
-
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan27 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme27 minutes ago
-
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station25 minutes ago
-
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsa ..24 minutes ago
-
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told24 minutes ago
-
RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree25 minutes ago
-
PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist25 minutes ago