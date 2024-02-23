Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman For Insurance Organizes National Conference

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 06:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman for Insurance organized a two-day 4th annual national conference at its regional office, focusing on reviewing the department's performance over the previous and current years.

The conference also included a briefing on the redressal of public complaints related to insurance companies. The event was attended by all regional heads of the department, advisors, consultants, and CEOs of insurance companies, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Chaired by the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance Dr. Khawar Jameel and hosted by Regional Advisor in-charge Lahore Abdul Basit Khan, the conference emphasized the need to expedite measures for providing quick and efficient justice to complainants regarding insurance companies.

Abdul Basit Khan highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance is ensuring relief within 60 days by addressing complaints from the business community and other complainants. Special efforts are being made to raise public awareness in this regard, he added.

Dr. Khawar Jameel and Abdul Basit Khan revealed that 5736 complaints were registered with the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance in the last year, with 5017 complaints being immediately resolved.

They also noted that complainants received relief amounting to 2.73 billion rupees during the year.

Abdul Basit Khan pointed out that complaints related to insurance companies have increased due to the public awareness campaigns of the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance. He mentioned that last year, 4740 complaints were registered, while this year the number has risen to 5736, indicating increased public awareness.

Dr. Khawar Jameel and Abdul Basit Khan stressed the gradual creation and enhancement of awareness among insurance policyholders.

Abdul Basit Khan and other Regional Advisor-in-charges of the Federal Ombudsman reiterated their commitment to ensuring the swift delivery of justice to consumers. The conference also discussed the possibility of increasing the number of regional offices from 7 and establishing them in more cities for the benefit of more customers.

Honorary shields were awarded to officers of the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance and representatives of insurance companies.

