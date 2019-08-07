UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman For Protection Against Harassment Of Women At Work Place (FOSPAH) Finds Guilty In 61 Cases Of Women Harassment In Five Years

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women At Work Place (FOSPAH) finds guilty in 61 cases of women harassment in five years

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women At Work Place (FOSPAH) has imposed penalties on violators found guilty in 61 cases reported of harassment against women at work places during the last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women At Work Place (FOSPAH) has imposed penalties on violators found guilty in 61 cases reported of harassment against women at work places during the last five years.

In an official document of FOSPAH, the federal ombudsman had disposed of 855 cases of harassment against women at work places whereas 57 cases were under trail.

� It said that a total of 239 cases were received from the federal capital, 345 reported from Punjab, 78 cases from Sindh, 23 from Balochistan, 3 from erstwhile FATA and one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

� The document revealed that most of the cases were unidentified as people refrained from showing their identity as they might fear wrath and enmity of the accused persons of their departments.

� However, in almost 60 cases detailed inquiries�had been conducted in which penalties were imposed.

� "Some of the cases have been reported from the government departments where penalties were imposed on the culprits in 61 cases," it added.

� The document claimed that around 175 cases were reported of male harassment during the last 5 years.

More Stories From Pakistan

