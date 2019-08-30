UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman For Protection Against Harassment Of Women At Work Place (FOSPAH) Starts SMS Service For Filling Complaint Against Women Harassment

Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Work Place (FOSPAH) has launched awareness campaign through Short Messaging Service (SMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Work Place (FOSPAH) has launched awareness campaign through Short Messaging Service (SMS).

According to an official, "Online Complaint System" has initiated for the process of filing of complaint against women's harassment at work place.

He said that the aim of the campaign was to create awareness about the protection against harassment of women at work place.

He said that through this campaign, approximately 50,000 awareness messages have been sent in English and urdu language to the working persons including teachers, lawyers, bankers, university students, entrepreneurs and federal and provincial government employees.

