Federal Ombudsman For Protection Against Harassment Of Women (FOSPAH) Registers 522 Cases Of Harassment Against Women At Work Place

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:28 PM

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH) has registered 522 cases of harassment against women at work place during one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH) has registered 522 cases of harassment against women at work place during one year.

According to an official document shared by FOSPAH, out of 507 cases reported from all provinces where as 482 cases have been disposed of while only 40 cases were pending.

Out of 522 cases, 172 cases were from Federal Capital,161 cases were from Punjab and 63 cases were reported from Sindh.

Moreover 37 cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 cases were from Balochistan and 2 cases from FATA were registered in FOSPAH.

According to document, 325 cases were reported by females and 109 cases by male were registered, where penalties were imposed on the culprits in 61 cases.

FOSPAH was committed to creating a safe working environment for women, free of harassment, abuse and intimidation with a view toward fulfillment of their right to work with dignity.

It was government's commitment to create equal opportunity for men and women and their right to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination and empowerment of women.

