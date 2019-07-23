UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman For Protection Against Harrassment Of Women (FOSPAH) Registers 432 Cases Of Harassment Against Women At Workplace

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:35 PM

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harrassment of Women (FOSPAH) registers 432 cases of harassment against women at workplace

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harrassment of Women (FOSPAH) has registered 432 cases of harassment against women at workplace in year 2018-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harrassment of Women (FOSPAH) has registered 432 cases of harassment against women at workplace in year 2018-2019.

In an official document of FOSPAH, out of them 414 cases reported from all provinces where as 414 cases have been disposed of while only 18 cases were pending.

Out of 432 cases, 158 cases were from Federal Capital,152 cases were from Punjab and 56 cases were reported from from Sindh.

Moreover 34 cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 cases were from Balochistan and 2 cases from FATA were registered in FOSPAH.

309 cases were reported by females and 105 cases by male complaints were registered where penalties were imposed on the culprits in 61 cases.

FOSPAH was committed to creating a safe working environment for women, free of harassment, abuse and intimidation with a view toward fulfillment of their right to work with dignity.

It was government's commitment to create equal opportunity for men and women and their right to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination and empowerment of women.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Male Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Trump presents cricket bat to PM Imran

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit successful in ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Violati ..

8 minutes ago

This is how Trump appreciated Pakistani people whi ..

25 minutes ago

ADNOC sales to Chinese companies in 2018 reach US$ ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.