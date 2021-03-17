UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman For Providing One Window Facilities To Overseas At Airports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman for providing one window facilities to overseas at airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz Wednesday showed great concern over provision of facilities to Overseas Pakistanis at One Window Facilitation Desks at 8 International airports.

He said that 8.5 million Overseas Pakistanis were our valuable assets who send billions of US Dollar every year to Pakistan. Provision of facilities to them would be a top priority of every government institution, he added.

He said that representatives of all 12 concerned departments would ensure their presence round the clock at one window facilitation desks.

He was chairing a high level meeting in his office which was attended by the Kashif Ahmed Noor, ED, Bureau of Immigration & Overseas Employment, Mrs. Shaheena Ali, Joint Secretary M/o Overseas Pakistanis, Dr. Inamul Haq Javed, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis and Senior Adviser Appraisal Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

The Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis presented a report and informed the meeting that at Peshawar airport approximately 80 flights were operated in a week and mostly people belongs to labour class who had number of problems regarding Overseas Employment Bureau.

The Federal Ombudsman directed the ED, Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment to resolve all issues of overseas employees.

The Ombudsman also directed for submission of monthly performance report of facilitation desks of all airports.

It is pertinent to mention that the representatives of 12 departments i.e. FIA, Immigration, Nadra, OPF, Civil Aviation etc. remained present 24/7 at 08 international airports for facilitation of overseas passengers under the directions of Federal Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman urged for better working coordination among all the departments, so that better services could be provided to Overseas Pakistanis.

