ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown great concern over provision of facilities to Overseas Pakistanis at One Window Facilitation Desks at eight International airports.

He said that 8.5 million Overseas Pakistanis were valuable assets who send 22 billion US Dollar every year to Pakistan. Provision of facilities to them would be a top priority of every government institution.

He was chairing a meeting of Focal Persons of 12 departments who present at One Window Facilitation Desks at airports, which includes, OPF, ASF, CAA, Customs, NADRA, Immigration and Passport, Bureau of Immigration, FIA, ANF, Ministries of Commerce, Foreign Affairs and Religious Affairs.

He said that representatives of all the 12 departments concerned would ensure their presence round the clock at one window facilitation desks. It is pertinent to mention that few days back the Federal Ombudsman paid a surprise visit at the one window facilitation desk at Islamabad airport where representatives of some departments were found missing.

The Focal Person of every department presented its progress report to the federal ombudsman.

The Ombudsman urged for better working coordination among all the departments in order to provide better services to Overseas Pakistanis.

He directed the CAA for provision of better facilities to the representatives of all departments. The meeting was informed that more than 175,000 passengers have been facilitated in two years at these desks.

The representative NADRA informed that NICOP and POC are being issued to Overseas Pakistanis at all Facilitation Desks.

The meeting was attended by WMS Secretary Dr. Jamal Nasir, Sr. Advisers Ejaz Qureshi, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar and Grievance Commissioner for OP Dr. Unamul Haq Javed and Focal persons of all 12 departments.