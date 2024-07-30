Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Held Khuli Kachehri In Tando Muhammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:16 PM

The Regional In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad, Ambassador (R) Dr Rizwan conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Deputy Commissioner Office Tando Muhammad Khan, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Darmon Bhawani, officials from HESCO, NADRA and Sui Gas, as well as a large number of residents

According to a press release, on this occasion, numerous complaints were lodged against federal institutions such as SSGC, HESCO, NADRA and other agencies. A significant number of people raised issues about unjustified detection bills and alleged collusion between HESCO officials and staff in electricity theft.

Ambassador Dr RIzwan directed HESCO officials to address public grievances promptly and resolved several issues related to detection bills on the spot. He assured that legitimate issues raised by residents of Tando Muhammad Khan and surrounding areas would be addressed.

