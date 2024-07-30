Federal Ombudsman Held Khuli Kachehri In Tando Muhammad Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:16 PM
The Regional In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad, Ambassador (R) Dr Rizwan conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Deputy Commissioner Office Tando Muhammad Khan, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Darmon Bhawani, officials from HESCO, NADRA and Sui Gas, as well as a large number of residents
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Regional In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad, Ambassador (R) Dr Rizwan conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Deputy Commissioner Office Tando Muhammad Khan, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Darmon Bhawani, officials from HESCO, NADRA and Sui Gas, as well as a large number of residents.
According to a press release, on this occasion, numerous complaints were lodged against federal institutions such as SSGC, HESCO, NADRA and other agencies. A significant number of people raised issues about unjustified detection bills and alleged collusion between HESCO officials and staff in electricity theft.
Ambassador Dr RIzwan directed HESCO officials to address public grievances promptly and resolved several issues related to detection bills on the spot. He assured that legitimate issues raised by residents of Tando Muhammad Khan and surrounding areas would be addressed.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago