Federal Ombudsman hold Anti-Harassment awareness seminar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment Saturday conducted an awareness seminar at City University Peshawar and discussed in detail the importance of the Youth Harassment Act 2010 and its implementation through a viable way.

The anti-harassment awareness seminar was jointly organized by City University and Federal Ombudsman at the City University premises.

Federal Commissioner Ombudsman Rabab Mehdi was the chief guest on this occasion.

During the day-long seminar, the Regional Commissioner had a lively discussion to highlight the importance of the Youth Harassment Act 2010 and its importance. The seminar was largely attended by the teachers and students besides people from different walks of life were also present.

She said that the Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment had launched a campaign to create awareness among the people especially students and youth and this seminar was a part of it. She added that the main objective of the campaign was to create awareness among the youth about protection from harassment. The government had to create awareness about the forums where help and security, cheap and speedy justice could be obtained, she added.

She said that it was the constitutional and moral responsibility of the country to establish a uniform justice system in which justice could be provided to women as well as men, eunuchs, persons with disabilities and minorities by taking immediate action.

The Federal Ombudsman has ensured this and has taken various effective measures for this purpose, she informed the gathering. Students participating in the event asked questions related to the subject.

Commissioner Rabab Mehdi in response to the questions asked by participants gave reasoned answers.

She said the government has also initiated various training sessions at the workplace that employers provide for their employees to teach them about unacceptable behavior in the workplace.

This training is designed to prevent gender-based harassment in the workplace and to create a comfortable environment, so employees aren't put in uncomfortable situations, she added.

She said such training sessions and seminars are important because these could create safer workplaces for everyone. She said harassment in the workplace is a very serious global issue. It continues to be part of working women and girls' experience in Pakistan as well. Harassment not only affects women and their families, but it also has a negative impact on communities and countries, Miss Rabab Mehdi said.

The economic costs of violence are also very high. The risks and threats of abuse and exploitation for women and girls have increased during COVID-19 in Pakistan due to a variety of reasons including lockdowns, loss of income and employment or decreased incomes of households.

Conducive and safe workplaces can play a pivotal role in increasing women's active participation in economic activities, she said, adding, "There is a greater need to create more awareness about the sensitive nature of this issue and its long-term implications, state obligations, help mechanisms and importance of reporting the incidents of harassment.

At the end, Dean City University Dr Muhammad Zahid presented a shield appreciating the efforts of Rabab Mehdi and her team and promised to support them in this important cause.