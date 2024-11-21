Federal Ombudsman Holds Khuli Katcheri In Landi Kotal To Address Public Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Regional head of Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Jadoon Khan on Thursday visited the Landi Kotal Tehsil Compound in Khyber District and conducted an open forum at the Jirga Hall to hear public grievances and challenges faced by the residents.
The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, officers from various line departments, local government representatives, laborers, traders, and people from different walks of life.
During the open forum, participants raised concerns about issues related to TESCO electricity, NADRA, the Passport Office, the Benazir Income Support Program, and the National Logistics Cell (NLC), among other departments.
Local representatives and elders highlighted the difficulties faced by the community and urged authorities for prompt resolutions.
Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Jadoon Khan assured the attendees that all grievances would be addressed through collaborative efforts.
He emphasized that no department would be allowed to exploit the public, and legal actions would be taken against those found responsible for such violations.
He reaffirmed his commitment to providing relief to citizens and prioritizing the resolution of their problems.
The open forum served as a platform for direct engagement between the government, officials, and the public, ensuring accountability and transparency in addressing the region's challenges.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUIST organizes 13th convocation, awarded 29 gold medals, 1158 degrees2 minutes ago
-
PTDC announces photographic competition to mark Int’l Mountain Day2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to convene APC to address security, governance issues in KP2 minutes ago
-
UoM organizes seminar on Iqbal’s teachings for youth2 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns firing at passengers vehicles in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
Official team restoring water course on court orders attacked12 minutes ago
-
Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship launched under Green Campus Initiative12 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,441 injured in 1,366 accidents in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow12 minutes ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to 9-years jail term12 minutes ago
-
PM announces Rs5 mln award for FBR officer to identify massive sales tax fraud12 minutes ago
-
Smog: 56,000 affected by respiratory diseases12 minutes ago