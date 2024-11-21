Federal Ombudsman holds Khuli Katcheri in Landi Kotal to address public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Regional head of Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Jadoon Khan on Thursday visited the Landi Kotal Tehsil Compound in Khyber District and conducted an open forum at the Jirga Hall to hear public grievances and challenges faced by the residents.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, officers from various line departments, local government representatives, laborers, traders, and people from different walks of life.

During the open forum, participants raised concerns about issues related to TESCO electricity, NADRA, the Passport Office, the Benazir Income Support Program, and the National Logistics Cell (NLC), among other departments.

Local representatives and elders highlighted the difficulties faced by the community and urged authorities for prompt resolutions.

Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Jadoon Khan assured the attendees that all grievances would be addressed through collaborative efforts.

He emphasized that no department would be allowed to exploit the public, and legal actions would be taken against those found responsible for such violations.

He reaffirmed his commitment to providing relief to citizens and prioritizing the resolution of their problems.

The open forum served as a platform for direct engagement between the government, officials, and the public, ensuring accountability and transparency in addressing the region's challenges.