Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Court In Mirpur AJK, Vows To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievances

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on Thursday held an open court in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), where hundreds of complainants lodged their grievances against various federal government-run institutions

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on Thursday held an open court in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), where hundreds of complainants lodged their grievances against various federal government-run institutions. Director General Federal Ombudsman Secretary Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on this occasion, directed federal government entities to resolve public problems efficiently and transparently, warning against mismanagement, bribery, and malpractices.

During the session of open court, the public filed complaints against various institutions, including Passport Office, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), WAPDA, Nadra, Pakistan Post Office, and National Savings Centre.

Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed assured to resolve complaints related to passport, NADRA, SNGPL, and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on a priority basis. A regional office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has been established in Muzaffarabad to facilitate complaint lodging through writing, online system, and mobile app, he informed.

The open court, held at Mirpur Industries Rest House, aimed to provide a platform for citizens to voice their concerns against federal institutions. Ahmed emphasized that any citizen can lodge a complaint on plain paper with a copy of their CNIC.

