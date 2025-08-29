Federal Ombudsman Holds Outreach Complaint Hearing In Khairpur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Regional Office Sukkur on Friday held an outreach complaint hearing and open forum at Circuit House Khairpur. The hearing was held in compliance with the directives of the Federal Ombudsman, Justice (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.
During the hearing, Associate Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Dr. Abdul Waheed Indhar, heard over 120 complaints related to various issues, including deduction of bills by Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), overbilling, utility stores, Sui Gas, Shah Abdul Latif University, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Engineering Council, and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.
Out of the total complaints, over 100 were disposed of, and benefits worth over Rs. 13 lac were provided to the complainants. The open forum was attended by senior officials of various departments, including SEPCO, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and Radio Pakistan.
Dr. Abdul Waheed Indhar said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is committed to providing relief to the people and holding officials accountable for any wrongdoing.
He said that the office takes serious notice of complaints against government departments and officials and takes prompt action to resolve the issues.
In response to a question, Dr. Indhar said that recommendations are sent to the Islamabad head office for action against officials found guilty of wrongdoing. He added that action is taken by the competent authority in Islamabad.
The Associate Advisor said that the Regional Office Sukkur conducts outreach programs in different cities to provide relief to the people and resolve their issues. The open forum in Khairpur was held to provide an opportunity to the people to raise their grievances and get their issues resolved.
The outreach program benefited a large number of people who were able to get their issues resolved on the spot. The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Regional Office Sukkur is committed to providing relief to the people and promoting good governance in the region.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner directs transparency in prices of essential commodities6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman holds outreach complaint hearing in Khairpur6 minutes ago
-
Relief hampers for flood-hit in Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations6 minutes ago
-
Junaid Chaudhry emphasizes climate action through environmentally responsible ship recycling16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts from Monday till 7th September.26 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes academic session to discuss knowledge building26 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 5 years in prison26 minutes ago
-
UAJK collaborates HEC, UNFPA and ACT to assist students26 minutes ago
-
Three of a family die from generator gas26 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are not bound by party politics; their concern is Pakistan itself26 minutes ago
-
Kite-making unit unearthed26 minutes ago