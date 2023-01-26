UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Holds Seminar To Mark Its 40th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Federal Ombudsman holds seminar to mark its 40th anniversary

A seminar was organized under the auspices of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Quetta in connection with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Federal Ombudsman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized under the auspices of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Quetta in connection with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Federal Ombudsman.

The seminar was presided over by renowned writer and senior retired bureaucrat Agha Gul. The special guest was Wali Muhammad Noorzai, President of Small Chamber of Commerce Quetta.

In the ceremony, senior poet and writer Sarwar Javed, senior writer of Brohii Qayyum Baidar, Deputy Secretary, Women Division Jahan Ara Tabasum and others read papers regarding the establishment of the 40th anniversary of the Federal Ombudsman.

Addressing the ceremony Agha Gul said that the Federal Ombudsman was playing a key role in provision of justice to the people.

He said that the federal ombudsman was the only institution where the problems of the petitioners were resolved within a few days.

The president of Small Chamber of Commerce said that the role of the federal ombudsman proved to be beneficial for businessmen and the manner in which the ombudsman institution was helping businessmen was exemplary.

Qayyum Baidar and Jahan Ara Tabasum also highlighted the importance of Federal Ombudsman.

People from social and government organizations participated in the event and appreciated the actions of the Federal Ombudsman.

At the end of the ceremony, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman, Quetta, Ghulam Sarwar Brohi thanked all the guests and said, "the only purpose of inviting you all here was that you all become the arm of the Federal Ombudsman.

Related Topics

Quetta Chamber Women Commerce Event All From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future d ..

Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future direction of industry: Asim Qad ..

2 minutes ago
 Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian Pres ..

Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

2 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrast ..

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governo ..

Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

2 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.