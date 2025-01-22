Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Quraishi has asked the heads of the federal agencies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to ensure speedy resolution of public complaints. He was addressing inaugural ceremony of ombudsman’s regional office here on Wednesday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of senior officials belonging to AJK, apart from heads of federal agencies, member of civil society and media. Quraishi said that his office was continuously reaching out to the public, as a result increasing number of people were contacting to the forum for redresser of their grievances. The outgoing year 2024, he said witnessed a record increase in the receipt and disposal of complaints. He said with the opening of regional office at Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan, the ombudsman’s office was present at 24 cities of the country, adding that more regional offices are expected to be opened later this year.

The ombudsman further said that his office during the outgoing year 2024, received as many as 226,372 complaints, out of which 223,171 had been disposed of, indicating an increase of 17 percent and 16 percent in the receipt and disposal of the complaints respectively over the figures of 2023.

“Our investigating officers travelled across the length and breadth of the country and held open Katcheries (courts) to dispense administrative justice at the door steps of the people,” He said observing that ombudsman’s office was truly a poor men’s court in the country where they are getting relief without spending any money.

Latter, addressing a press conference, the federal ombudsman said his new office would facilitate the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to get redresser of their complaints regarding federal departments working in the region who earlier, had to travel to Islamabad to approach his office.

While lauding the constructive role being played by press and media, he said that media was instrumental in raising public awareness regarding the availability of this useful forum for prompt redresser of public complaints. He stressed the media persons to stand by the institution to enhance awareness for the general good of the people at large.