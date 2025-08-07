Federal Ombudsman inspection team visits Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Inspection team of Federal Ombudsman visited Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to review the service delivery and also handed over to relevant agencies new standard operating procedures (SOPs) of One Window Facilitation Desks aimed at swift resolution of passengers’ issues and strengthening monitoring and coordination mechanism.

On directives of Federal Ombudsman, the advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Office Karachi Syed Shujaat Abbas accompanied with the Associate Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Memon and consultant Media Taqi Muhammad Soomro inspected domestic and international area as well as One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at JIAP Karachi to review the functions and performance of the OWFD and counters of immigration, FIA, Customs, ANF, ASF, OPF, Protectorate and Border Health Services.

The OWFD are set up, under the directives of Federal Ombudsman, at major international airports of the country to ensure all essential services to passengers at one place and it consisted counters of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Protectorate of Emigrants, FIA, Customs, ANF and other relevant agencies.

Syed Shujaat Abbas, at the occasion, instructed Pakistan Airport Authority officers to improve the visibility of the OWFD and installation of dedicated screens displaying information and guidance about the OWFD as well as the complaint redressal mechanism within the airport premises so that maximum number of passengers could benefit from the facility.

The members of the inspection team also interacted with the passengers present there and enquired about any problem they were facing at the airport or counter of any relevant government agency.

Most of the passengers expressed satisfaction at services being provided at the airport.

On the matter of passenger offloading due to absence of any required document or unfulfilment of any procedural requirement, Syed Shujaat Abbas stressed on spreading awareness through tv Screens, bill boards, ring tone messages, and other means about the legal and codal requirements for international travel to save the passengers from any difficulty.

He directed the authorities and concerned agencies to deal with the passengers with courtesy and respect and every department and agency should deliver the best of the best services to them while ensuring compliance of the relevant laws.

The Inspection team held a meeting with representatives of PAA, CAA, Customs, OPF, Protectorate of Emigrants, PIA and other agencies concerned and handed over them the draft of the new SOPs for OWFD.

Dr. Riaz Memon directed the officers concerned to start implementing the new SOPs immediately and submit a feedback report to the Federal Ombudsman in this regard within three days.

Under the new SOPs the OWFD will operate round the clock with the presence of officials of all the agencies concerned 24/7 while the monitoring and complaint resolution mechanisms will be strengthened to improve the service delivery at airports.