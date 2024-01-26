Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Institution Celebrates 41st Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrated its 41st anniversary held here at the Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office, which was established to redress public complaints related to federal government departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrated its 41st anniversary held here at the Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office, which was established to redress public complaints related to federal government departments.

Addressing the ceremony, the Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Dr. Rizwan Ahmed said that the Federal Ombudsman Office has been established to redress the complaints of the people related to the government institutions of the federal departments, and the Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad is also providing quick and free justice to the people by following the same objective.

He said that we all have to play a crucial role in rooting out corruption in the country so that we can make it a prosperous one.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and staff of the Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad and urged them to work hard and guide the complainants coming to the office to ensure speedy justice.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the anniversary. On this occasion, Associate Advisor of the Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz, Dr. Mir Aijaz Hussain Talpur, Dr. Abdul Waheed Endhar and other officers and staff were also present.

Related Topics

Corruption Guide Hyderabad Same All Government

Recent Stories

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

5 minutes ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

5 minutes ago
 Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

5 minutes ago
 KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishmen ..

KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS

8 minutes ago
 UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate ..

UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate surgery

5 minutes ago
 PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: P ..

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ch ..

24 minutes ago
Independent candidates free to join any political ..

Independent candidates free to join any political party

24 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

24 minutes ago
 Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in ..

Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki

24 minutes ago
 Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered ..

Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in G ..

Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in Gaza

22 minutes ago
 Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan