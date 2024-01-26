Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrated its 41st anniversary held here at the Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office, which was established to redress public complaints related to federal government departments.

Addressing the ceremony, the Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Dr. Rizwan Ahmed said that the Federal Ombudsman Office has been established to redress the complaints of the people related to the government institutions of the federal departments, and the Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad is also providing quick and free justice to the people by following the same objective.

He said that we all have to play a crucial role in rooting out corruption in the country so that we can make it a prosperous one.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and staff of the Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad and urged them to work hard and guide the complainants coming to the office to ensure speedy justice.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the anniversary. On this occasion, Associate Advisor of the Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz, Dr. Mir Aijaz Hussain Talpur, Dr. Abdul Waheed Endhar and other officers and staff were also present.