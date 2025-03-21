Federal Ombudsman intervenes, retired Havaldar receives 4 months’ withheld pension and dues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Retired Havaldar Khan Muhammad from Mansehra has finally received his withheld pension arrears amounting to Rs. 127,000, after the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.

The pension had been delayed for four months due to an administrative error.

Following a detailed investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled in favor of Khan Muhammad, directing the relevant department to immediately release the withheld funds. Complying with the orders, the department disbursed Rs. 127,000 to the retired Havaldar.

Khan Muhammad expressed his gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Deputy Registrar Adnan Jadoun of the Abbottabad regional office for their efforts in resolving his long-pending issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Ahmad, Advisor In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division, emphasized the institution’s commitment to addressing public grievances against maladministration in federal departments. He highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman’s office is dedicated to resolving public issues promptly and ensuring strict compliance with its decisions.