Federal Ombudsman Intervenes To Waive Fine For Widow, Restore ID Card
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Tuesday successfully intervened to waive a fine imposed by NADRA and restore the ID card of a widow from Havelian
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Tuesday successfully intervened to waive a fine imposed by NADRA and restore the ID card of a widow from Havelian.
The woman had filed a complaint at the Abbottabad regional office, reporting a fine of 10,000 rupees for the issuance of a duplicate ID card, which had led to the suspension of her identification.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Regional Office promptly issued notices to NADRA officials and requested a comprehensive report on the case. Following a thorough investigation and hearing, Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of the complainant, ordering NADRA to immediately waive the fine and restore her ID card.
In compliance with these directives, NADRA Abbottabad has reinstated the widow’s ID card and waived the fine.
The complainant expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Ombudsman Qureshi and Rashid Ahmad, the Advisor In-Charge of the Abbottabad Regional Office, for their assistance in resolving her issue. Ahmad highlighted the proactive role of the Federal Ombudsman’s office in addressing public grievances and ensuring prompt resolutions for citizens.
He further announced that open courts will be held across the Hazara Division, aimed at providing accessible and immediate justice to residents in remote areas.
An open court is scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the TMA Office in Tehsil Khanpur, Haripur District. Ahmad urged residents of Khanpur and nearby areas to attend the session and take advantage of government efforts to resolve their concerns.
