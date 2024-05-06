Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Intervention Settles Outstanding Dues Of Two Complainants

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 05:57 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The intervention of the Federal Ombudsman (regional) Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi Monday has resulted in the resolution of long-standing issues regarding outstanding dues for two individuals associated with Zarai Taraqyati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Muhammad Ijaz, a retired senior officer of the ZTBL, had filed a complaint with the Federal Secretariat Regional Office regarding delayed payment of service dues amounting to 278,164 rupees. Following the complaint, notices were issued to the authorities of the bank and an immediate investigation was launched.

After thorough scrutiny, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi ruled in Favour of Muhammad Ijaz, directing senior officials of the ZTBL to immediately settle the outstanding dues.

Consequently, Muhammad Ijaz received the payment of 278,164 rupees.

Similarly, Dildar, the Canteen contractor of City School Abbottabad, had also lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman concerning his unpaid dues. Upon completion of the investigation, the school administration issued a check of 123,480 rupees to Mr. Dildar.

Expressing gratitude, both Muhammad Ijaz and Dildar thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Beg for their mediation in resolving their respective issues.

