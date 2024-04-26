Federal Ombudsman KP Office decides to extend awareness campaign to educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Regional Office has decided to extend awareness campaign to educational institutions of Peshawar to appraise students about its functions and responsibilities in dispensation of cost-free and speedy justice.

Badshah Gul Wazir, In-charge Adviser Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Peshawar told APP during an interview here Friday that the awareness campaign was extended to educational institutions of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said that next week, a grand awareness function would be held at Islamia College Peshawar where students would be informed about the role, functions and responsibilities of the Federal Ombudsman Office in dispensation of quick and free justice to complainants.

Badshah Gul said that 10,386 complaints were disposed of against 10,389 complaints received against alleged mal-practices of Federal Government’s departments last year.

Besides 7,047 implementable findings, he said that his office has taken quick action on complaints filed against alleged malpractices of federal government’s organizations and has successfully implemented 5,201 findings with over 73.8 percent success ratio.

Federal Ombudsman Office was established on January 24, 1983 and later its regional office in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (then NWFP) was setup in 1985.

To provide prompt justice to masses at their doorsteps, he said that later its regional offices were established at Peshawar, DI Khan and Abbottabad besides complaints collection centres at Wana South Waziristan and Sadda Kurram tribal districts.

Peshawar’s office was mandated to decide complaints received from Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Kurram and Orakzai divisions and that any person having grievances against any Govt department can submit a simple application either personally or online along with CNICs, mobile numbers, address and name of the department, adding spot orders on some applications were also issued.

The complaints filed against alleged irregularities and mismanagement of public sector departments are being addressed within 60 days and our findings are also being shared with the Federal Ombudsman Office, Islamabad.

Federal Ombudsman Office’s July -September 2023 report revealed that an application had been received by Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad in which a complainant Muhammad Farooq Awan from Mansehra pleaded that his residential electric meter removed by PESCO and levied Rs 65,000 penalty without any legal ground.

After hearing the case, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office decided to waive off this illegitimate penalty amount. PESCO has challenged the decision to the President. However, the President upheld the decision of Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Badshah Gul Wazir said the confidence of masses on the Federal Ombudsman Office has been increased after the online facility, adding that his door was open for all.