Federal Ombudsman lauds KP Govt for implementing prison reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for taking pragmatic steps to improve prison conditions under its prison reforms.

In a joint meeting with Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary here at the CS office, he said that the commitment shown by the provincial government towards the improvement of prisons in the province was commendable, said an official communique issued here on Tuesday.

Earlier, both the ombudsman and KP CS jointly chaired a review meeting to discuss the implementation status of Federal Ombudsman recommendations on Prison Reforms.

A briefing was given on the initiatives taken in KP to improve prison conditions, such as providing access to clean drinking water, health and education services, legal aid, skills development programs, waiting rooms, and separate facilities for women and juvenile prisoners.

Secretary Home, IG Prisons, AIG Police and other relevant officials attended the meeting.