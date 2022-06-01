UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Launches Awareness Campaign About Cybercrimes Against Children

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman launches awareness campaign about cybercrimes against children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Task Force on Prevention & Control of Cybercrimes against Children has launched country-wide media campaign to create awareness among masses about the complaints of cybercrimes against children.

In a public service message shared with APP, Wafaqi Mohtasib said that the harassment or intimidation of children through electronic means is an offence punishable with imprisonment up to 5 years or with fine to the extent of ten million rupees or with both.

It further stated that every child has the right to socialize and acquire knowledge through electronic means.

However, Wafaqi Mohtasib stressed upon parents, guardians to supervise their child's online contacts and appropriate information search.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib further said that "beware that the acquisition, production and dissemination of child sexual abuse content are heinous offences punishable with imprisonment to the extent of 7 years or with fine up to five million rupees or both".

The complaint of cybercrimes against children must be lodged with FIA via: hand submission or by post submission to relevant circle. While, the address of each circle is available on website www.nr3c.gov.pk or on website through complaint.fia.gov.pk or by sending email address helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk.

Wafaqi Mohtasib urged the media institutions that cybercrimes against children is on rise across the globe and Pakistan is no exception, it is pertinent to have continued concerted efforts for awareness-raising in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine Circle Federal Investigation Agency Post Media Million

Recent Stories

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

1 hour ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

2 hours ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

3 hours ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

4 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.