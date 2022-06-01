Federal Ombudsman launches awareness campaign about cybercrimes against children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Task Force on Prevention & Control of Cybercrimes against Children has launched country-wide media campaign to create awareness among masses about the complaints of cybercrimes against children.

In a public service message shared with APP, Wafaqi Mohtasib said that the harassment or intimidation of children through electronic means is an offence punishable with imprisonment up to 5 years or with fine to the extent of ten million rupees or with both.

It further stated that every child has the right to socialize and acquire knowledge through electronic means.

However, Wafaqi Mohtasib stressed upon parents, guardians to supervise their child's online contacts and appropriate information search.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib further said that "beware that the acquisition, production and dissemination of child sexual abuse content are heinous offences punishable with imprisonment to the extent of 7 years or with fine up to five million rupees or both".

The complaint of cybercrimes against children must be lodged with FIA via: hand submission or by post submission to relevant circle. While, the address of each circle is available on website www.nr3c.gov.pk or on website through complaint.fia.gov.pk or by sending email address helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk.

Wafaqi Mohtasib urged the media institutions that cybercrimes against children is on rise across the globe and Pakistan is no exception, it is pertinent to have continued concerted efforts for awareness-raising in this regard.