Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Launches Awareness Campaign In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman launches awareness campaign in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In an initiative to enhance public awareness about the Federal Ombudsman’s institution, Advisor In-Charge regional Ombudsman office Abbottabad Rashid Ahmed on Friday has launched a campaign in Hazara Division.

Awareness posters have been displayed in various federal and provincial departments, and letters have been sent to the chairmen of all union councils, urging them to refer local grievances for prompt resolution.

Rashid Ahmed emphasized that the Federal Ombudsman, established in 1983 under a presidential decree, operates with 18 regional offices nationwide, with its headquarters located in Islamabad. The institution aims to address mismanagement in federal and provincial departments and resolve the legitimate rights of citizens that are pending.

Federal Ombudsman functions as a public court, allowing complainants to submit their grievances simply by writing them down on paper along with required documents.

For added convenience, complaints can also be filed online through the Federal Ombudsman’s website or mobile app.

Upon receiving complaints, notices are promptly issued to the senior officials of the relevant departments, ensuring that a decision is reached within 60 days after a 45-day investigation period. Importantly, individuals do not require legal representation, and no court fees are involved in the process.

Rashid Ahmed urged the residents of Hazara Division to take advantage of the Federal Ombudsman’s services for immediate redress of their legitimate rights, highlighting a commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible to all, particularly those in remote areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Abbottabad Mobile Rashid All Court

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

15 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

15 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

15 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

15 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

15 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

15 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

15 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan