Federal Ombudsman Launches Awareness Campaign In Hazara Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In an initiative to enhance public awareness about the Federal Ombudsman’s institution, Advisor In-Charge regional Ombudsman office Abbottabad Rashid Ahmed on Friday has launched a campaign in Hazara Division.
Awareness posters have been displayed in various federal and provincial departments, and letters have been sent to the chairmen of all union councils, urging them to refer local grievances for prompt resolution.
Rashid Ahmed emphasized that the Federal Ombudsman, established in 1983 under a presidential decree, operates with 18 regional offices nationwide, with its headquarters located in Islamabad. The institution aims to address mismanagement in federal and provincial departments and resolve the legitimate rights of citizens that are pending.
Federal Ombudsman functions as a public court, allowing complainants to submit their grievances simply by writing them down on paper along with required documents.
For added convenience, complaints can also be filed online through the Federal Ombudsman’s website or mobile app.
Upon receiving complaints, notices are promptly issued to the senior officials of the relevant departments, ensuring that a decision is reached within 60 days after a 45-day investigation period. Importantly, individuals do not require legal representation, and no court fees are involved in the process.
Rashid Ahmed urged the residents of Hazara Division to take advantage of the Federal Ombudsman’s services for immediate redress of their legitimate rights, highlighting a commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible to all, particularly those in remote areas.
