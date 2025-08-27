Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman, NCHR Member Discuss Minorities Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Member Minorities, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, Wednesday held a meeting with the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, at the Office of the Federal Ombudsman Islamabad.

During the meeting, wide-ranging discussions were held on the protection and promotion of human rights in the country, with a particular focus on the issues faced by minority communities.

Manzoor Masih apprised the Federal Ombudsman of the initiatives and achievements of NCHR, including its complaint redressal and referral mechanisms, which have enabled victims of rights violations to access justice more effectively.

Both sides acknowledged that despite the presence of robust constitutional guarantees and legislative frameworks for the protection of human rights, the lack of effective implementation of existing laws remains a major challenge.

It was emphasized that coordinated efforts between institutions such as NCHR and the Ombudsman’s Office are vital for strengthening accountability, ensuring timely justice, and addressing systemic gaps.

Manzoor Masih also presented several NCHR reports to Mr. Qureshi, highlighting key findings and recommendations aimed at improving governance, institutional responsiveness, and public awareness on rights-related issues.

The Federal Ombudsman appreciated the work of NCHR and assured his support for enhanced cooperation in matters concerning complaint resolution, protection of vulnerable groups, and promotion of a culture of rule of law in Pakistan.

