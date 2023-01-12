Federal Ombudsman Office addressed over lac cases in year 2022

The Federal Ombudsman Office has addressed over 1,60,000 cases during the year 2022, of which 50 percent complaints were handled without utilizing additional budget or employing human resources

This was stated by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while briefing media at Itla Cell civil Secretariat Peshawar.

He said that hundred percent increase was recorded in online disposal of cases, and hearings of complaints were also conducted online with an aim to provide justice to people at their doorstep.

He further said that performance targets for the Investigating Officers and Advisors have been increased to more than hundred percent during the year 2022, and justice was also ensured through frequent inspections of public service organizations and by holding open courts through 17 Regional Offices across the country.

He said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib evinced special focus on Overseas Pakistanis and 133% increase was recorded in disposal of their cases during last year, through improvement in service delivery.

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that four more regional offices and two Complaint Collection Centers have been opened at Mirpurkhas, Khuzdar, Swat, Kharan, Sadda District Kurram and Wana (South Waziristan) to benefit people living in far flung areas.