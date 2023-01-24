Federal Ombudsman office marks 40 years

The 40th anniversary celebration of the Federal Ombudsman Office was held here at the Regional Office on Tuesday, to highlight the efforts made by the Ombudsman in resolving public issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The 40th anniversary celebration of the Federal Ombudsman Office was held here at the Regional Office on Tuesday, to highlight the efforts made by the Ombudsman in resolving public issues.

The Regional Advisor Dr Rizwan Ahmed and other relevant officers of the institution cut the birthday cake of Federal Ombudsman Office and briefed about the performance of the institution so far.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Rizwan said that the office of federal Ombudsman was providing relief to the general public and the government employees by addressing their complaints.

"The purpose of the institution of ombudsman office is to protect human rights by providing basic rights to the people. This institution has been established by the government to redress the complaints of mismanagement and irregularities in the services being provided to the general public," he added.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman Institution was established in 1983 and it has 17 regional offices across the country through which relief had been provided to around 1.9 million people.

He said that the Hyderabad Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman was functioning since the last eight years and this office had solved 26 thousand cases so far.

Dr Rizwan said,"The majority of people do not know about the functioning of the institution, so we want the outreach of the Ombudsman institution to be increased to engage and benefit more people." He said that the government job was to provide welfare to the people while this institution tries its best to redress their grievances.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman's regional office Hyderabad includes Jamshoro, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Tando Allahiyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu and other districts and we want to resolve the problems of people from the remote areas.

He urged that media could play role in creating awareness among general public so that people could reach out to get relief from the office.

The officers and representatives of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Benazir Income Support Program, Passport and Immigration, FIA and federal government organizations were also present in the ceremony and shared their feedback in speedy resolution of the public issues.

Later on, a cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the 40th birth anniversary of Federal Ombudsman office.