Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad, Syed Rizwan Ahmed said that complaints against the mismanagement and corruption in any department can be submitted to the Federal Ombudsman Office and same will be resolved within a period of 2 months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad, Syed Rizwan Ahmed said that complaints against the mismanagement and corruption in any department can be submitted to the Federal Ombudsman Office and same will be resolved within a period of 2 months.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on "Importance of Federal Ombudsman Institution" at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Thursday on the directives of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

He told that the Federal Ombudsman Office was actively providing free and speedy justice to affected people, where no fee is charged and no lawyer is required.

Complaints could be registered through a simple application, he added.

Syed Rizwan Ahmed further informed that complaints could also be filed online by website www.mohtasib.gov.pk and through the mobile app as well. He underlined the need of making people aware about the importance of Federal Ombudsman Office so that people particularly those belonging to middle and poor class could be benefited.

A large number of students of LUMHS Jamshoro attended the seminar.