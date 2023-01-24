Federal Ombudsman office resolves 157,770 complaints in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman office resolved 157,770 complaints during the year 2022, which were 48 percent higher, compared to the calender year of 2021.

Addressing at the media briefing in connection with 40th foundation day of the Federal Ombudsman, here on Tuesday, In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abdul Hameed Razi said the office received 164,174 complaints in 2022, which were 49 per cent higher than the year 2021.

He said dramatic increase in number of complaints showed rising trust of the people on the institute and innovative measures were adopted for the resolution of complaints.

He said that there was a 97 per cent increase recorded in online registration of cases, adding that 51,112 complaints were received in 2022, whereas, 25,820 complaints were received in 2021. He said that due to special focus, there was a 133 per cent increase in disposal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that about 200 departments of the federal government fall under the jurisdiction of Federal Ombudsman. He said that any person could approach the federal ombudsman for redressal of his grievance against the departments. He said that besides Islamabad head office, there were 17 regional offices across the country.

He said the procedure was simple and inexpensive, adding that the complaint could himself visit the office to lodge his complaint or send through post, whatsapp, and online facility.

He said that upon receiving a complaint, the office initiated the process immediately and most of the complaints were decided within 60 days. He said that departments were given 30 to 60 days time for implementation.

To a question, he said that the Ombudsman office could lodge defiance proceedings against the official concerned in case of not implementing the orders, adding that as per law, the Federal Ombudsman was empowered to initiate contempt proceedings against the officials if the orders were not implemented.

To another question, he said that complaints were mostly related to electricity distribution companies, gas distribution companies, pensions and others.

Federal Ombudsman's Advisor Saqib Aleem also addressed the briefing and said that the Federal Ombudsman office played an effective role in controlling maladministration of the government departments.

He said the Ombudsman institute was established on January 24, 1983. He said that 7,000complaints were received in first year, whereas, it had so far resolved 1,900,000 complaints.