Federal Ombudsman Officers Starts Helping Flood-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The officers of Federal Ombudsman in different regional offices have started their activities in helping the stranded flood victims at D.I. Khan, Quetta, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Multan and other stations.

They are assessing the needs of the flood victims to coordinate relief activities with the Federal and Provincial government departments as well as NGO's so that effective relief work could be ensured, a press release on Thursday said.

It is pertinent to mention that few days back the Federal Ombudsman has directed its Regional Heads to visit flood affected areas and help the stranded flood victims in coordination with Federal and Provincial government departments as well as NGO's.

The Regional Heads of WMS at DI Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan and other stations visited the affected areas.

These officers are ensuring restoration of the electricity, gas, telephone system and drinking water facilities in the affected areas.

The Federal Ombudsman is himself monitoring these activities on daily basis.

He has directed his officers to ensure making concerted efforts in reviving the damaged infrastructure including distribution of food items in a transparent manner.

