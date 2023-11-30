Federal Ombudsman office’s investigation officer visits Wana

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan undertook a visit to South Waziristan to address inhabitants’ complaints at their doorstep.

During a three-day visit which he paid as per directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, he listened to 159 complaints at the Complaint Collection Center, Wana against federal departments.

He vowed to get the complaints resolved at the earliest and extend relief to people of the area, instantly.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was among the priorities of his office to provide relief to the masses and expeditiously handle cases.

As part of such efforts, the senior investigation officer said that Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Sang Marjan Khan Mehsood of Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan had already issued instructions to promptly address genuine complaints of the citizens.

He praised the staff at the Wana center, saying they were diligently and earnestly fulfilling their official duties.