Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Office’s Investigation Officer Visits Wana

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman office’s investigation officer visits Wana

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan undertook a visit to South Waziristan to address inhabitants’ complaints at their doorstep.

During a three-day visit which he paid as per directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, he listened to 159 complaints at the Complaint Collection Center, Wana against federal departments.

He vowed to get the complaints resolved at the earliest and extend relief to people of the area, instantly.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was among the priorities of his office to provide relief to the masses and expeditiously handle cases.

As part of such efforts, the senior investigation officer said that Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Sang Marjan Khan Mehsood of Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan had already issued instructions to promptly address genuine complaints of the citizens.

He praised the staff at the Wana center, saying they were diligently and earnestly fulfilling their official duties.

Related Topics

Imran Khan South Waziristan Visit Dera Ismail Khan Wana

Recent Stories

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

14 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

54 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

2 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan