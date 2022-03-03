UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Orders BISP To Pay The Dues Of Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 07:42 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Following the orders of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, regional Ombudsman office Abbottabad directed National Socio-Economic Registry's (NSER) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to pay the dues of teachers who have conducted the survey for NSER.

According to the details, on the complaints of government teachers against late payments by NSER's Benazir Income Support Programme Federal Ombudsman ordered to take immediate action.

During the last year, teachers of government schools in different districts and tehsils of Hazara Division completed their work within stipulated time by visiting door to door for the survey of financial assistance of the beneficiaries under the Benazir Income Support Program, after passing one year they were not paid for their job.

A group of the teachers has lodged a complaint against BISP at the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office, Abbottabad, on which immediate notice was taken and a reply was sought from the concerned agencies and also ordered for immediate payment of wages to teachers. On the occasion, the teachers thanked the Federal Ombudsman's Office for giving them the right.

