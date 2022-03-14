UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Orders Inquiry Into Complaints Against Immigration Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken serious notice on the complaints lodged by Overseas Pakistanis, especially Pakistanis living in South Africa regarding their problems faced at airports

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention at the Convention Center here Monday, the Federal Ombudsman said that One Window Facilitation Desks for the convenience of Overseas Pakistanis had been established at all international airports in Pakistan. He further said that he had appointed a full-time Grievance Commissioner at WMS for immediate resolution of grievances of Overseas Pakistanis. He informed the audience that Overseas Pakistanis can also register their complaints online or through mobile App.

He further informed that 178 federal govt. agencies had been integrated with the Complaint Management Information System (CMIS) of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat and in case a complaint remained un-resolved by an agency for more than 30 days, the same would automatically transfer to the CMIS of the WMS for normal processing and disposal within 60 days. He added that each complainant was automatically notified at every stage of processing of complaint while complaints of Overseas Pakistanis regarding provincial departments are forwarded to concerned Provincial Ombudsman for action.

He said that instructions had been issued to the Pakistani Ambassadors in all Pakistan Missions abroad to hear the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis personally once a week without appointments; and to pass necessary orders for redress of their issues.

The Ombudsman informed Overseas Pakistanis that 39604 complaints were received in 2021 at One Window Facilitation Desks out of which 39595 were resolved; 13,976 complaints were received in Pakistan Missions out of which 11,313 were disposed off and 769 complaints were received by the Grievance Commissioner which were also resolved in the shortest possible time.

The Federal Ombudsman took a serious notice on a complaint of Overseas Pakistani belonging to South Africa regarding maltreatment and corruption by the Immigration Staff at airports and ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said 9 million Overseas Pakistanis are our asset and the WMS treats their every complaint with utmost seriousness and takes necessary steps for redress of those complaints on priority basis.

