Federal Ombudsman Orders Probe Against FECHS

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has ordered Circle Registrar Islamabad to initiate inquiry against FECHS for its criminal act as the society cannot sell any plot mortgage with the CDA.

The ombudsman took action on a complaint by Iftikhar Ahmed resident of Wah Cantt: filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from FECHS in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme on the grounds that the plot was marked as pledged.

He stated that he purchased a plot of 30x60 in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme through FECHS but later on it transpired that the FECHS had mortgaged his plot with the CDA, therefore, he could not construct his house.

He requested to get his plot released from CDA but in vain. CDA informed that the said plot was mortgaged alongwith other land by FECHS as guarantee of development but due to violation of contract by the FECHS the CDA has not released the mortgaged land to the society.

During investigation mal-administration and criminal act was proved on the part of FECHS, as an allottee's plot could not be mortgaged by the society.

In two hearing proceedings the representatives of CDA and Circle Registrar Islamabad appeared but the representative of FECHS did not appear.

The Ombudsman also directed Circle Registrar to take disciplinary action against the management of FECHS for its failure to appear in hearing in the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat despite written notice followed by telephone calls.

The CDA and Circle Registrar have been asked to submit compliance report within 60 days.

