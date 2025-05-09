Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Playing Role For Providing Justice To Poorest People: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Federal Ombudsman playing role for providing justice to poorest people: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday said that the Federal Ombudsman is playing an important role in providing affordable justice to the weakest and poorest people of the society in the province and redressing their grievances.

He said this while talking to Sarwar Brahvi, Head of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Balochistan at the Governor House, Quetta.

On the occasion, the Governor said that to strengthen and expand the framework of the said institution, it is very significant to establish regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman in the divisions of Balochistan which ensures the provision of accessible and prompt justice.

He said that it should be remembered that only a strong system of checks and balances could significantly increase the quality and quantity of performance.

She said that for sustainable development and prosperity, all government institutions must prioritize accountability, transparency and responsibility.

He said that we appreciate the tireless efforts of all relevant institutions in providing timely justice including the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in the province.

Capacity building measures are essential for government officers and employees to make the justice delivery process more efficient, focusing on the use of modern technology to promote a transparent and integrated system, he said.

Recent Stories

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

2 minutes ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

2 minutes ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

19 minutes ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

19 minutes ago
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

19 minutes ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

19 minutes ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

19 minutes ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

28 minutes ago
 India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacc ..

India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng

28 minutes ago
 Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity o ..

Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan