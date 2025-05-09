Federal Ombudsman playing role for providing justice to poorest people: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday said that the Federal Ombudsman is playing an important role in providing affordable justice to the weakest and poorest people of the society in the province and redressing their grievances.

He said this while talking to Sarwar Brahvi, Head of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Balochistan at the Governor House, Quetta.

On the occasion, the Governor said that to strengthen and expand the framework of the said institution, it is very significant to establish regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman in the divisions of Balochistan which ensures the provision of accessible and prompt justice.

He said that it should be remembered that only a strong system of checks and balances could significantly increase the quality and quantity of performance.

She said that for sustainable development and prosperity, all government institutions must prioritize accountability, transparency and responsibility.

He said that we appreciate the tireless efforts of all relevant institutions in providing timely justice including the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in the province.

Capacity building measures are essential for government officers and employees to make the justice delivery process more efficient, focusing on the use of modern technology to promote a transparent and integrated system, he said.