Federal Ombudsman praises Punjab govt over prisons reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Praising the steps taken for improvement of jails in Punjab, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that the work done for welfare of prisoners in the province is exemplary.

He stated this while addressing a meeting at Chief Secretary's Office here on Saturday. Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais, IG Prisons and officers concerned attended the meeting, called to review prison reforms in the light of the Supreme Court orders.

The Federal Ombudsman said that the prudent use of authority by the Punjab government to release prisoners on parole is appreciable. He said that the condition of the jails had improved with the joint efforts of the government, civil society and philanthropists.

The Punjab chief secretary said that steps were being taken at all levels to ensure protection of human rights in the province.

He said that reforms were being carried out for welfare of prisoners and all basic facilities were being provided in jails of the province.

The IG Prisons gave a detailed briefing to the meeting participants. It was informed that oversight and welfare committees had been notified in all jails. Hospitals with 20 beds are being established in 17 jails to rehabilitate drug-addicts. It was stated that 17 psychologists and 19 junior psychologists had been deputed in jails. Prisoners are being provided free legal aid and technical training.

A pilot project of setting up family rooms in Faisalabad and Multan central jails had been started while the Central Complaints Cell had also been established for resolving complaints of prisoners.