Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior adviser and in-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional office Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder, on Tuesday, said that the office of federal Ombudsman was providing relief to the general public and the government employees by addressing their complaints.

Addressing a press conference held at the occasion of 40th foundation day of the Federal Ombudsman, he said that Ombudsman office resolved 157,770 complaints of aggrieved citizens during 2022. The secretariat had received 164,174 complaints across the country in 2022 those were 49 percent more then the previous year.

Federal ombudsman secretariat redresses complaints within 60 days of filing and implementation on the directives of the ombudsman was ensured in following 30 days, he said and added that on average 300 to 400 cases were disposed off in a month with objective of creating convenience for people and solving their problems at the earliest.

Highlighting steps taken by the Federal Ombudsman, he said that a one-window operation has also been started at the airport so that passengers' complaints can be redressed immediately.

Earlier passengers especially international passengers were facing a lot of problems and in view of this situation one window operation was started, he added.

"Federal Ombudsman is the poor man's court where there is no need for a lawyer or a fee and any citizen can file a complaint through a letter, email, mobile app or the institution's helpline," he said adding that complainants could attend the hearing while sitting at home.

He said that a project has been started to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps, under which the officers of the Federal Ombudsman visit remote towns and tehsil headquarters of the country and listen to the complaints of the citizens and redress them.

In response to a question, the senior adviser said that most of the complaints received were against K Electric, NADRA, PIA, Civil Aviation Authority and WAPDA.