Federal Ombudsman publishes handbook for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, on the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, has published a handbook for overseas Pakistanis containing information about complaints procedures, phone numbers and addresses of WMS and Pakistan embassies abroad.

The handbook was prepared by Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javeid to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis to establish quick contact with the relevant agencies for seeking the required assistance.

The booklet also contains information about One Window Facilitation Desks set up by the Federal Ombudsman at all international airports of Pakistan for immediate resolution of the problems of passengers arriving and departing abroad.

The officials from twelve government agencies, including FIA, NADRA, Health, Immigration and Passport and Customs, are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to address their grievances on time.

Similarly, the Federal Ombudsman has ordered all Pakistani ambassadors and high commissioners to hold an open court one day a week and to fix a day and time to meet with overseas Pakistanis and resolve their problems .

It may be noted that from January to September of this year, 88,537 complaints of the overseas Pakistanis were redressed by the Federal Ombudsman; 14297 through Pakistan missions abroad and 620 received directly.