Federal Ombudsman received over 135,000 complaints last year,130,000 complaints disposed off

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has informed that in previous year 2020 his office received over 135,000 complaints while as many as 130,000 complaints were disposed of.

Talking to the media at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman here Thursday, Shahbaz claimed that 98 percent of the orders passed by the ombudsman were implemented.

He apprised that his office heard complaints against around 200 government departments.

He said the people could lodge their complaints online as well as on a plain piece of paper as the process of registering a complaint had been made very easy.

"The decision is given in 60 days of filing of the complaint," he added.

According to him, the citizens could avail the facility of speedy justice even without having to hire a lawyer.

He told that the government departments which did not comply with orders of the ombudsman could be tried under contempt of court, adding that a wing of the Federal Ombudsman ensured implementation on their orders.

Shahbaz said the regional ombudsman even here cases in the districts like Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Umerkot where their offices did not exist.

"Despite the COVID-19 situation and the lock down we heard a record number of complaints and passed orders," he told.

He informed that earlier he chaired a meeting with officials of the regional office and expressed satisfaction over performance of the Hyderabad region during the last 2 years.

According to him, a majority of the complaints were being received against the power and gas distribution companies, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The Regional Ombudsman and other officials were present on the occasion.