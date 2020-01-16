Federal Ombudsman receives 32,421 complaints against Electric Supply companies

Federal Ombudsman has received 32,421 complaints in 2019 among which 32,306 were resolved mostly concerned to electricity supply companies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Federal Ombudsman has received 32,421 complaints in 2019 among which 32,306 were resolved mostly concerned to electricity supply companies.According to official documents 9932 complaints were received against Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESC), followed by 6207 against K- Electric and 4404 complaints were received against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 3341 against Hayderabad Electric Supply Company, 2621 against Multan Electric Supply Company, 2138 against Sukkur Electricity Company, 1674 against Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, 941 Gujuranwala Electric Supply Company, 948 complaints against Islamabad Electricity Supply Company, and over 215 complaints were also received against Quetta Electricity Supply Company.

Over 94 percent complaints were implemented.

The complaints were decided within a period of 60 days and disposed of a review petition within 90 days.