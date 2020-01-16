UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Receives 32,421 Complaints Against Electric Supply Companies

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:29 PM

Federal Ombudsman receives 32,421 complaints against Electric Supply companies

Federal Ombudsman has received 32,421 complaints in 2019 among which 32,306 were resolved mostly concerned to electricity supply companies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Federal Ombudsman has received 32,421 complaints in 2019 among which 32,306 were resolved mostly concerned to electricity supply companies.According to official documents 9932 complaints were received against Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESC), followed by 6207 against K- Electric and 4404 complaints were received against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 3341 against Hayderabad Electric Supply Company, 2621 against Multan Electric Supply Company, 2138 against Sukkur Electricity Company, 1674 against Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, 941 Gujuranwala Electric Supply Company, 948 complaints against Islamabad Electricity Supply Company, and over 215 complaints were also received against Quetta Electricity Supply Company.

Over 94 percent complaints were implemented.

The complaints were decided within a period of 60 days and disposed of a review petition within 90 days.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Electricity Company Sukkur 2019 PESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

45 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar organizes awareness s ..

59 seconds ago

Cost of Malakand tunnel project swells to almost 2 ..

1 minute ago

Militant Attack on Syria's Aleppo Kills 4, Hurts O ..

1 minute ago

Helpline on violence against women made functional ..

1 minute ago

FIFA Launches Campaign to Combat Match-Fixing in F ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.