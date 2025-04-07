Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Regional Head Assumes Office

Published April 07, 2025

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi has appointed Khawaja Saif-ur-Rehman as Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Sargodha for district Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Mandi Bahauddin. He he has assumed charge of his post here on Monday.

Talking to the officers and staff, he said, "We have to provide relief to the public against in federal institutions. It is the Primary duty of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha to provide relief to the people of Sargodha division as per the rules and regulations of the institution. The federal government institution, under the supervision of Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, is hearing public complaints against all types of maladministration across Pakistan and relief is being provided to the.

Therefore, if any resident of Sargodha division has any legitimate complaint against FESCO, Passport Office, NADRA, SNGPL, Post Office, Pak PWD, National Highway and Benazir Income Support Program, they can contact to the office by attaching a copy of their identity card on a simple paper whereas the complaint will be redressed and implemented within 60 days."

He said that no fee is charged for filing a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman and there is no need to bring any representative etc. He said that to file a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman, people can also use the Federal Ombudsman’s mobile app and if a complainant is unable to attend the office, he can access the institution online and through the mobile app.

