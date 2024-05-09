Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Conducts Inspection Of GPO Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the regional Office Abbottabad on Thursday initiated an inspection of the General Post Office (GPO) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the regional Office Abbottabad on Thursday initiated an inspection of the General Post Office (GPO) Abbottabad.

During the inspection, the officer of the Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad, Muhammad Adnan Khan accompanied by other officials reviewed records across various departments of the GPO. Additionally, they engaged with members of the public to gather their views on the facilities provided and to address any concerns raised.

Muhammad Adnan Khan directed the officers of the GPO to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the public and inquirers. He emphasized the authority granted to the Federal Commissioner's office under Article 17, enabling it to conduct inspections at any time in both federal and provincial departments to address public concerns.

In a press statement, In-charge Regional Office Abdul Ghaffar Beg highlighted the pivotal role of the Federal Ombudsman office as a beacon of justice for the underprivileged. He mentioned various initiatives underway, including the establishment of Khuli Kutcheries at the Tehsil level, allowing people to present their grievances directly to authorized officers.

In continuation of these efforts, a Khuly Kutchery is scheduled to be held at Tehsil Hall, District Mansehra, on May 13. Abdul Ghaffar Beg underscored the significance of these Khuli Kutcheries in facilitating the resolution of public issues and encouraged individuals to reach out to the Federal Ombudsman office for assistance with their concerns and complaints.

