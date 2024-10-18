- Home
- Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address public grievances
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery was held at the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office here Friday
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery was held at the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office here Friday. The event attracted a large number of participants, including local representatives and residents from neighboring areas, who brought various issues to the attention of the Federal Ombudsman’s officials.
As part of his ongoing mission to deliver justice directly to the public, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi has launched a series of Khuli Kutcheries across the Hazara division. The regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad, led by Jamil Ahmed, organized this session to provide immediate, affordable, and free justice to individuals from remote regions.
The Khuli Kutchery was attended by senior officials from both federal and provincial departments, alongside a significant number of local residents. Attendees presented a variety of complaints to Officer Jamil Ahmed, primarily concerning issues related to WAPDA, NADRA, the Post Office, National Bank, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, passport services, the Revenue Department, local government, and other provincial bodies.
Residents expressed concerns over harassment by Tehsil Office officials in Khanpur, alleging that unnecessary FIRs were being filed against them, leading to undue stress.
In response to the complaints, regional incharge federal ombudsman Jamil Ahmed issued immediate directives to the relevant departments and formally accepted several issues for further hearing, issuing notices to the concerned parties. Local representatives expressed their gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi for facilitating these open courts in the underdeveloped areas of the Hazara Division, which are instrumental in providing swift and free justice to the public.
During his address, Jamil Ahmed explained that the Federal Ombudsman’s office functions as a public court that addresses complaints related to maladministration in federal agencies. He highlighted that resolutions are typically reached within 60 days and that complainants incur no fees or need for legal representation. He encouraged attendees to take advantage of this government service to alleviate their difficulties and ensure timely redress.
