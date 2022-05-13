Federal Ombudsman regional office directs WAPDA to provide timely electricity bills to consumers

Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad Friday held an open Kutchery at WAPDA office Mansehra where a large number of people from Mansehra and adjoining areas participated

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad Friday held an open Kutchery at WAPDA office Mansehra where a large number of people from Mansehra and adjoining areas participated.

Most of the complaints by the consumers were related to timely delivery of monthly electricity bills to consumers and non-delivery of electricity to their homes. Consumers were of the opinion that in case of non-receipt of electricity bills they have to pay the bill with fine. In addition, meter readers from the WAPDA department did not read the meters of the customers and send the fake readings in the bill to the customers.

In remote villages of district Mansehra, people have to go to Mansehra city or Abbottabad to get a national identity card due to a lack of regular offices or teams from the NADRA. The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman issued directives on the complaints to the concerned departments and ordered the authorities of the WAPDA to resolve the complaints of the consumers as soon as possible and send them the bill according to the original meter reading.

Addressing the Khuli Kutchery, the Regional Head of Ombudsman Abbottabad said that the office of the Federal Ombudsman has come into existence to provide speedy and free justice to the people regarding mismanagement in the departments within 60 days of receiving the complaint.

He said that in the light of the instructions of the Federal Ombudsman, Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, any complainant could get the receipt by filing his complaint on a simple paper in person during office hours, and complaints can be sent by e-mail or mail, adding that there are no charges in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat and no lawyer is required.

The Regional Head said that the people of Mansehra should take the advantage of the aforesaid facility of the government so that all kinds of mismanagement in the federal departments in the country could be resolved.

He told to the people in Khuli Kuthcery that the Federal Ombudsman can also take suo motu notice of Article 17 of the rules of the Federal Ombudsman's Office. He said that the people of adjoining areas of Mansehra can approach the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office regarding their grievances so that their legitimate grievances can be redressed.