Federal Ombudsman regional office disposes of 10,386 complaints last year: Badshah Gul Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Ombudsman regional office Peshawar, Badshah Gul Wazir here Thursday said that providing cost-free and speedy relief to people was our top priority, and 10,386 complaints disposed of against 10,389 complaints received against Federal Government’s departments last year.

“To provide expeditious and cost-free relief to the people in complaints filed against the federal government agencies/corporations and promotion of good governance, integrity, fairness and transparency are our top mission. In 2023, we have received 10,389 complaints out of which 10,386 complaints disposed of swiftly,” said Badshah Gul Wazir, Adviser In-charge, Regional Office, Federal Ombudsman Office Peshawar, while talking to APP.

Besides 7,047 implementable findings, he said that his office has taken swift action on complaints filed against federal government’s organizations and successfully implemented 5,201 findings with over 73.8 percent success ratio.

Federal Ombudsman Office was established on January 24, 1983 and later its regional office in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (then NWFP) was setup in 1985.

To provide prompt justice to masses at their doorsteps, he said that later its regional offices were established at Peshawar, DI Khan and Abbottabad besides complaints collection centres at Wana South Waziristan and Sadda Kurram tribal districts.

He said Peshawar’s office was mandated to decide complaints received from Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Kurram and Orakzai divisions and that any person having grievances against any Govt department can submit a simple application either personally or online along with CNICs, mobile numbers, address and name of the department, adding spot orders on applications were also issued.

The complaints filed against alleged irregularities and mismanagement of public sector departments are being addressed within 60 days and our findings are also being shared with the Federal Ombudsman Office, Islamabad.

Badshah Gul Wazir said that the awareness campaign was extended to educational institutions of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and he would shortly visit Islamia College Peshawar to appraise students about functions and responsibilities of the Federal Ombudsman Office.

The Federal Ombudsman Office’s July -September 2023 report has revealed that an application had been received by Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad in which a complainant Muhammad Farooq Awan from Mansehra pleaded that his residential electric meter was removed by PESCO and was levied Rs 65,000 penalty without any legal ground.

After hearing the case, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office decided to waive off this illegitimate penalty amount. PESCO has challenged the decision to the President. However, the President upheld the decision of Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Badshah Gul Wazir said that the confidence of masses on the Federal Ombudsman Office has been increased after the online facility, adding that his door was open for all.