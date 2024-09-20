Federal Ombudsman regional office hears cases against SEPCO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the case of SEPCO Sukkur was heard by Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sukkur Syed Mehmood Shah on Friday where several cases were decided and two of them were adjourned.

All of these applications were submitted by local residences of the Sukkur city. Officers of the SEPCO attended the hearing and were directed to immediately address the complaints of public regarding illegal billing and strict action should be taken against the officials.