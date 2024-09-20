Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Hears Cases Against SEPCO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office hears cases against SEPCO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the case of SEPCO Sukkur was heard by Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sukkur Syed Mehmood Shah on Friday where several cases were decided and two of them were adjourned.

All of these applications were submitted by local residences of the Sukkur city. Officers of the SEPCO attended the hearing and were directed to immediately address the complaints of public regarding illegal billing and strict action should be taken against the officials.

Related Topics

Hearing Sukkur Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan