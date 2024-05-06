Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office Holds Open Court At Paroa Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Dera on Monday held an open court to address public complaints at Govt Degree College Paroa.

The open court was organized by Investigation Officer Arif Khan Kundi and Data Control Officer Imran Mehmood in Paroa Tehsil following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.

A large number of citizens attended the open court with complaints against federal organizations especially Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and National Highway Authority (NHA).

The Federal Ombudsman’s officers promptly issued directives to organizations concerned and provided instant relief to the citizens on the spot.

Later, while addressing a press conference, they underscored the administration's commitment to promptly resolve public grievances, particularly in far-flung areas through open forums.

Moreover, the officers also highlighted ongoing inspections of relevant offices and emphasized the importance of the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) program and creating awareness among people in this regard.

He said that the primary objective of the forum was to provide direct access for citizens to government officials for resolution of their complaints.

He said that any negligence or delay in addressing the concerns of the poor would not be tolerated.

