Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office Holds Open Court At Paharpur Tehsil
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM
The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Dera on Thursday held an open court to address public complaints at Paharpur Tehsil
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Dera on Thursday held an open court to address public complaints at Paharpur Tehsil.
The open court was organized by Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan and Data Control Officer Imran Mehmood at Assistant Commissioner office in Paharpur Tehsil following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.
A large number of citizens attended the open court with complaints against federal organizations especially Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and National Highway Authority (NHA).
The Federal Ombudsman’s officers promptly issued directives to organizations concerned and provided instant relief to citizens on the spot.
Later, while addressing a press conference, they underscored the administration's commitment to promptly resolve public grievances, particularly in far-flung areas through open forums.
Moreover, the officers also highlighted ongoing inspections of relevant offices and emphasized the importance of the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) program and creating awareness among people in this regard.
They said the primary objective of the forum was to provide direct access for citizens to government officials for resolution of their complaints.
They said that any negligence or delay in addressing the concerns of the poor would not be tolerated.
They said the Federal Ombudsman provide free of cost and speedy justice.
Recent Stories
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
PESCO notifies power suspension
KfW mission meets KP officials discussed Billion Trees Project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman directs timely collection of auction payments4 minutes ago
-
Rs 51.72b being spent on 82 development projects in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Attack on security institutions was condemnable act: Shafqat Shah4 minutes ago
-
New era of development to begin in Mansehra in next 5 years: Advisor4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate sees off first flight intended pilgrims14 minutes ago
-
PPP leader condemns May 9th attack, calls it "Heinous Conspiracy to Spread Fascism"14 minutes ago
-
Fire at Lahore airport disrupts flight operations24 minutes ago
-
Course participants from armed forces' officers visit IIUI new campus34 minutes ago
-
Mayor pushes for completion of development schemes on priority basis34 minutes ago
-
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro16 seconds ago
-
Chairman PRCS delivers recommendations at IFRC meeting34 minutes ago
-
PITB's delegation calls on Chief Commissioner; discusses IT related projects34 minutes ago